Russia Curbs Migrant Quotas in 2018

The Russian government is limiting the number of foreign nationals and stateless people it will allow into the country by nearly 20,000 next year.

The quota in 2017 was for 110,000 temporary residents, compared to 126,000 in 2016 and 2015.

A government order released Friday set the number of temporary residence permits at 90,360 for next year. The number is based on reports sent by Russia’s regions on the “migration situation and economic conditions.”