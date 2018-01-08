News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
5 hours ago Russians Banned From Throwing Cigarette Butts Out of Cars
6 hours ago Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling
News
Russians Banned From Throwing Cigarette Butts Out of Cars
News
Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling
News
Midnight Mass on Russia's Orthodox Christmas Eve
News
Russian Film Strikes Out at the Golden Globes
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions

Jan 8, 2018 — 17:23
— Update: 17:22

Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions

Jan 8, 2018 — 17:23
— Update: 17:22
Vladislav Belogrud / Interpress / TASS

Russia has created an office to ensure continued military development in the face of new U.S. sanctions that are expected in less than a month, a senior defense industry official has revealed. 

The U.S. is expected to penalize up to 40 Russian defense firms and intelligence agencies starting next month in retaliation to Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Read more: Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom

A new office within the Kremlin-run Military-Industrial Commission will make sure that the anticipated restrictions will not hamper its multibillion-dollar rearmament efforts through 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Monday. 

“The Military-Industrial Commission board has formed a headquarters to ensure the sustainable development of the defense industry and lasting state defense orders in light of the expected strengthening of illegal U.S. sanctions,” Rogozin wrote on Twitter. 

In the latest example of Russian businesses seeking to avoid sanctions, one of Russia’s biggest commercial banks, Alfa Bank, announced that it had stopped servicing the country’s defense industry to “cut risks,” the Ekho Moskvy radio station reported last week. 

Rogozin later responded that the bank had sought and was denied permission to work with state defense order funds.

Related
News
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia Until July 2018
News
News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend
News
Russians Less Weary of Sanctions, More Negative Towards West — Poll
Business
There's Still a Huge Influx of Foreign Cash to Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+