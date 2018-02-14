Russia Could Still Block YouTube, Instagram Over Billionaire Bribery Investigation
Oleg Deripaska
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Thirteen links to a video investigation by opposition leader Alexei Navalny into billionaire Oleg Deripaska and a senior government figure stand in the way of YouTube and Instagram being blocked in Russia.
A court injunction in Deripaska’s native region ordered the removal of several Instagram posts and YouTube videos that breach his right to privacy, in a move that threatens to see both platforms shuttered by Wednesday.
Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor blacklisted the materials following the court order.
Roskomnadzor said it removed 29 sites from its so-called blacklist after “a majority” complied with the court order and deleted their coverage of Navalny’s investigation, Interfax reported Wednesday.
“The resources that have not deleted the banned information and remain [blacklisted] (13 links) are still being monitored,” Roskomnadzor’s press office was quoted as saying.
“These resources face a deadline of late evening Feb. 14 to remove the information specified in the court decision,” it warned.