Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
55 minutes ago Russia Could Restrict U.S. Diplomats’ Parking Rights in Consulate Retaliation
2 hours ago Crimean Court Sentences ‘Extremist’ Tatar Leader to 8 Years
2 hours ago Russian Embassy in U.K. Says Everest is Part of Russia
Russia
Crimean Court Sentences ‘Extremist’ Tatar Leader to 8 Years
Russia
Russian Embassy in U.K. Says Everest is Part of Russia
Russia
MT Readers Show Off Their Best Moscow Photos
Russia
‘Mathilde’ Screening Canceled Following Arson Attacks
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Could Restrict U.S. Diplomats’ Parking Rights in Consulate Retaliation

Sep 11, 2017 — 18:53
— Update: 18:53

Russia Could Restrict U.S. Diplomats’ Parking Rights in Consulate Retaliation

Sep 11, 2017 — 18:53
— Update: 18:53
aktarian / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Russia’s Foreign Ministry is preparing a number of measures it may employ against U.S. diplomats in retaliation for the closure of consular properties in the United States, the Kommersant business daily reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Jordan on Monday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would establish “what is called parity” in working conditions between Russian and U.S. diplomats.

The statement echoed an earlier comments made by President Vladimir Putin who said that Russia had the right to order the U.S. diplomatic mission to reduce its staff by an additional 155 people.

Russia in late July ordered the U.S. to limit its staff to 455 people after the country passed new sanctions. The U.S. then ordered the closure of Russia’s San Francisco consulate and annexes in New York City and Washington D.C. in the spirit of “parity.”

“The United States said: ‘Russia wants parity, then let them close one of their four general consulates, because we only have three consulates in Russia,” Lavrov said, adding: “If the U.S. insists on using parity as a criterion,” then Russia would reciprocate.

As well as ousting more American diplomats, one possible measure would be to limit the number of entry points for American diplomats into Russia, Kommersant reports.

Another would limit unrestricted travel. Entry and mid-level Russian diplomats working in the U.S. are allowed to travel within 40 kilometers of the embassy. Higher-level officials are allowed to travel freely in the U.S. and Russia. But there are more higher level U.S. diplomats in Russia, Kommersant claims, citing several diplomatic sources.

Finally, the U.S. diplomatic mission to Russia now enjoy special parking privileges, which Russian diplomats in the U.S. do not have, Kommersant said.

Related
World
Russian Emigres in New York Unfazed by Sanctions Fallout
Russia
U.S. Embassy in Moscow Suspends Non-Immigrant Visas for Russians
Russia
Moscow Responds to U.S. Visa Freeze With Accusations of Political Meddling
Russia
How Russian State Media Invented 'Huge' Lines Outside the U.S. Embassy
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+