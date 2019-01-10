Russia Could Introduce E-Visas by 2021, Media Reports

Russia is planning to introduce an electronic visa regime by 2021 in a bid to boost tourism, the RBC media outlet reports.

Five regions in Russia’s Far East currently offer free week-long e-visas for business and tourist travelers. President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government to increase tourism revenue to $15.5 billion by 2024.

Russia’s national Digital Economy Program project calls for the e-visa regime to be rolled out nationwide by December 2021, the RBC news website reported Thursday.