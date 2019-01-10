Russia Could Introduce E-Visas by 2021, Media Reports
Alexandra Mudrats / TASS
Russia is planning to introduce an electronic visa regime by 2021 in a bid to boost tourism, the RBC media outlet reports.
Five regions in Russia’s Far East currently offer free week-long e-visas for business and tourist travelers. President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government to increase tourism revenue to $15.5 billion by 2024.
Russia’s national Digital Economy Program project calls for the e-visa regime to be rolled out nationwide by December 2021, the RBC news website reported Thursday.
Citing a draft federal project dubbed “Digital Governance,” the outlet reported that the system is set to be developed by October and later launched as a pilot project at limited border crossings.
RBC did not specify the cost of the e-visa project, which will reportedly include automated border controls and electronic migration cards.
Responsibility for carrying out the e-visa project will be shared between the Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Ministry, the Transport Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB).