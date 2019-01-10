News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 10 2019 - 14:01

Russia Could Introduce E-Visas by 2021, Media Reports

Alexandra Mudrats / TASS

Russia is planning to introduce an electronic visa regime by 2021 in a bid to boost tourism, the RBC media outlet reports.

Five regions in Russia’s Far East currently offer free week-long e-visas for business and tourist travelers. President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government to increase tourism revenue to $15.5 billion by 2024.

Russia’s national Digital Economy Program project calls for the e-visa regime to be rolled out nationwide by December 2021, the RBC news website reported Thursday.

Digital Technology Will Move Russia Forward (Op-ed)

Citing a draft federal project dubbed “Digital Governance,” the outlet reported that the system is set to be developed by October and later launched as a pilot project at limited border crossings.

RBC did not specify the cost of the e-visa project, which will reportedly include automated border controls and electronic migration cards.

Responsibility for carrying out the e-visa project will be shared between the Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Ministry, the Transport Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB).

