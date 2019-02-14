News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 14 2019 - 12:02

Russia Considers Japan-Style Fine for 'Excessively Large' Waistlines

Pixabay

Russia’s health and consumer rights watchdog is considering drawing on Japan’s experience in tackling obesity, including fining citizens for large waistlines.

Japan made it illegal in 2008 for citizens between 40 and 74 years old to exceed the state-prescribed limit of 85 centimeters for male waistlines and 90 centimeters for female waistlines. Russia is on a drive to reduce obesity and improve nutrition as part of President Vladimir Putin’s national goals signed after his inauguration in May 2018, which included calls to ensure sustainable natural population growth. 

The plan’s health and demography targets are partly overseen by health and consumer watchdog chief Anna Popova.

Read More
Over Half of Russian Deaths Tied to Poor Diets, Consumer Watchdog Says

“We’ve studied the experience of countries with the highest life expectancy very carefully,” Rospotrebnadzor’s Popova told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday, pointing out Tokyo's experience with waistline reduction, colloquially known in Japan as the “Metabo-law.”

"The applicability [of the practice] to Russia and Russian citizens is a question that will be discussed over our first year of work on the national goals," she said, adding that studies currently being conducted would help reach a conclusion.

Update: Later on Thursday, the watchdog's press service denied that a fine was being considered.

"It was just an example of how it's done in other countries," a spokeperson was cited as saying about Popova's comments by the Govorit Moskva radio station.

"No fines are being considered, of course. We're just studying practices from abroad."

'Russia’s Oldest Woman' Dies Aged 128 in North Caucasus
News
Jan. 21 2019
'Russia’s Oldest Woman' Dies Aged 128 in North Caucasus
Russia's Health Ministry Wants to Import Marijuana for Research
News
Jan. 29 2019
Russia's Health Ministry Wants to Import Marijuana for Research


Latest news

More Russian Men Confess to Being in Love than Women on Valentine’s Day — Survey
Meanwhile…
Feb. 14 2019
More Russian Men Confess to Being in Love than Women on Valentine’s Day — Survey
Russia's Economy Can Weather New U.S. Sanctions, Kremlin Says
News
Feb. 14 2019
Russia's Economy Can Weather New U.S. Sanctions, Kremlin Says
Prominent Human Rights NGO Labeled ‘Foreign Agent’ in Russia
News
Feb. 14 2019
Prominent Human Rights NGO Labeled ‘Foreign Agent’ in Russia

Most read

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

News

After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests

News

Russia Says Ready for Talks With Netherlands on MH17

Sign up for our weekly newsletter