Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington

The Russian State Duma on Thursday approved the nomination of former Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov as Moscow’s next ambassador to Washington.

He will succeed Sergey Kislyak, the Russian diplomat at the heart of the Trump-Russia scandal in Washington D.C.

Antonov, who became a deputy foreign minister after leaving the Defense Ministry in December, was described by one source who has met him as a “bull-terrier.”

He is expected to take a much more vocal and direct approach to diplomacy than Kislyak.