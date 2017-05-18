Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run
Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few other choices.
Beat Film: Letters from Baghdad
International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture
Gertrude Lowthian Bell was a British adventurer, archaeologist, and political powerhouse, who helped shape the modern Middle East after World War I. This documentary film chronicles Bell’s journey into the uncharted Arabian desert and all-male halls of colonial power with never-seen-before archival footage of the region shot a century ago. Read more
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback
New adventure comedy at the Fomenko Theater
Yevgeny Kamenkovich’s stage adaptation of the adventure novel by Theophile Gautier. The ruined Baron Philippe de Sigognac meets one day a troupe of traveling actors. Attracted by Isabelle, and by the enthusiasm of his acting companions, he joins the troupe. Read more