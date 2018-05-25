News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 25 2018 - 11:05

Russia Conducts World’s Longest Surface-to-Air Missile Test With New S-500, Media Reports

army-news.ru

Russia has reportedly carried out the world’s longest test of a surface-to-air missile system, intended to take out ballistic missiles and stealth airplanes.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces expect initial deliveries of the newly developed S-500 surface-to-air missile systems sometime in 2020. The system is expected to supplement the S-400 system, which entered into service in 2007.

Read More
Factbox: Russia's S-400 Air-Defense Missile System

The S-500 missile flew 80 kilometers further than any previous test and successfully engaged a target 480 kilometers away, the CNBC business outlet reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of U.S. intelligence about the Russian weapons program.

Developed by Almaz-Antey, Russia’s largest defense contractor, the S-500 is touted as capable of intercepting stealth warplanes.

Last week President Vladimir Putin ordered defense officials to lay the groundwork for mass production of the S-500, saying the system is “capable of operating at ultra-high-altitudes including near space.”

What Smoke Signals Are Russia’s Arms Deals Sending? (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 02 2018
What Smoke Signals Are Russia’s Arms Deals Sending? (Op-ed)
Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank
News
May 02 2018
Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank
Moscow's Victory Day Military Parade, in Photos
News
May 09 2018
Moscow's Victory Day Military Parade, in Photos

Latest news

OPEC and Russia Prepared to Raise Oil Output Under U.S. Pressure
Business
May 25 2018
OPEC and Russia Prepared to Raise Oil Output Under U.S. Pressure
Russian Prosecutors Probe Newspaper's 'Negro Laborers' Headline for Racism
News
May 25 2018
Russian Prosecutors Probe Newspaper's 'Negro Laborers' Headline for Racism
The Netherlands and Australia Blame Russia for MH-17 Downing, Call for Justice
News
May 25 2018
The Netherlands and Australia Blame Russia for MH-17 Downing, Call for Justice

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox