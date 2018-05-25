Russia Conducts World’s Longest Surface-to-Air Missile Test With New S-500, Media Reports

Russia’s Aerospace Forces expect initial deliveries of the newly developed S-500 surface-to-air missile systems sometime in 2020. The system is expected to supplement the S-400 system, which entered into service in 2007.

Russia has reportedly carried out the world’s longest test of a surface-to-air missile system, intended to take out ballistic missiles and stealth airplanes.

The S-500 missile flew 80 kilometers further than any previous test and successfully engaged a target 480 kilometers away, the CNBC business outlet reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of U.S. intelligence about the Russian weapons program.

Developed by Almaz-Antey, Russia’s largest defense contractor, the S-500 is touted as capable of intercepting stealth warplanes.

Last week President Vladimir Putin ordered defense officials to lay the groundwork for mass production of the S-500, saying the system is “capable of operating at ultra-high-altitudes including near space.”