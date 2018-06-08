News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 08 2018 - 18:06

Russia Conducts Massive Military Drills in Crimea

Su-27 / Wikicommons

More than 100 Russian warplanes took part in military exercises in the annexed Crimean peninsula as NATO seeks to create a unified front against Russia’s growing military capabilities. 

Russia seized control of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, drawing Western economic sanctions. Russia has since bolstered Crimea’s military defenses, including with two ground-to-air S-400 missile systems. 

Read More
Russia Set to Deploy New S-400 Anti-Aircraft System in Crimea

Russian fighter jets, bombers and helicopters practiced defending a simulated enemy’s warships and paratroopers, the Defense Ministry-run news channel Zvezda reported this week.

“The jets carried out night-time air-to-air missile launches for the first time in the Black Sea waters last night,” Russian air defense force commander, Major General Viktor Sevostyanov, told Zvezda.

Combat helicopters also practiced clearing the coast for Russian paratroopers to land, the channels’ correspondent reported from the training range.

Meanwhile, NATO defense ministers have been meeting for the last two days to set out a plan to protect the North Atlantic against increased Russian naval strength, move troops more quickly across Europe and have more combat-ready battalions, ships and planes.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Russia Rejects Court Ruling to Compensate Ukrainian Firms for Crimea Annexation
News
May 11 2018
Russia Rejects Court Ruling to Compensate Ukrainian Firms for Crimea Annexation
Russia's Grand Project to Build 'Putin's Bridge' to Crimea, in Photos
News
May 15 2018
Russia's Grand Project to Build 'Putin's Bridge' to Crimea, in Photos
Putin Inaugurates Russia's Bridge to Crimea with Truck Ride
News
May 15 2018
Putin Inaugurates Russia's Bridge to Crimea with Truck Ride

Latest news

Russia, China Sign Space Exploration Deal
News
June 08 2018
Russia, China Sign Space Exploration Deal
Russian Businessman Accuses Lawmaker of Receiving $6M Penthouse Bribe
News
June 08 2018
Russian Businessman Accuses Lawmaker of Receiving $6M Penthouse Bribe
Chinese President Xi Awards Putin Friendship Medal, Pledges Support
News
June 08 2018
Chinese President Xi Awards Putin Friendship Medal, Pledges Support

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox