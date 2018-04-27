Western Envoys Condemn Russia Over ‘Obscene’ Chemical Attack Denial

Labels of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) iside a damaged house in Douma in Damascus, Syria

Russia and Syria presented more than a dozen unharmed people from Ghouta, Syria, at the premises of the Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons on Thursday to support claims there was no chemical attack in the region this month.

Britain dismissed the move as a theatrical "stunt", and said allied powers including France and the United States had boycotted the closed-door briefing.

"The OPCW is not a theater," Peter Wilson, Britain's envoy to the agency, said in a statement.

"Russia’s decision to misuse it is yet another Russian attempt to undermine the OPCW's work, and in particular the work of its Fact Finding Mission investigating chemical weapons use in Syria."

The OPCW is investigating the deaths of dozens of people in Douma, an enclave in Ghouta, on April 7 which the United States and its allies said was caused by chemical weapons, possibly a nerve agent, used by forces of the Russian-back government of President Bashar al-Assad.

The suspected attacks led to air strikes by the United States, France and Britain against sites in Syria. Both Syria and Russia have denied the accusation and said rebel forces staged the attacks.