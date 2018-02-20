Russia Complains About Working Conditions for Journalists in the U.S.

The Russian Embassy in Washington has complained that working conditions for Russian journalists in the U.S. are worsening after the government funded Sputnik news agency was forced to register as a foreign agent over the weekend.

Late last year, the U.S. forced the Kremlin-run RT news channel to register as a “foreign agent” after allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. A company affiliated with Russia's Sputnik news agency, RIA Global, became the latest to be forced to register under the law on Feb. 18.

"Our journalists here have no choice," RIA Novosti cited an embassy representative as saying about the registration.

"They work in a country where slogans differ from deeds. The conditions for work are constantly worsening," he added.

The official complained that "human rights organization, which should have defended them, failed to do so."

The embassy called the latest move “an act directed against the freedom of the press” and warned that Russia would respond with reciprocal measures.