Russia Closes Crimean Border Checkpoint With Ukraine

Nov 1, 2017 — 11:46
Nov 1, 2017 — 11:46
Alexey Pavlishak / TASS

Russia has temporarily shut three checkpoints on Crimea's border with Ukraine amid reports that acts of sabotage could have left part of the peninsula without power and gas supplies.

Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in March 2014 from Ukraine, after an internationally condemned referendum. Ukraine considers Russia’s presence in Crimea an illegal occupation.

An unnamed Federal Security Service (FSB) border official in Crimea told the news agency Interfax on Wednesday that three border checkpoints — Armyansk, Dzhankoi and Perekop — had suspended their work “for technical reasons.”

In a separate report, Sergei Aksyonov, the head of the local government, wrote on Facebook that an electricity pole had been brought down and several settlements along the southern Crimean shore were left without gas supplies overnight.

See also: Russia restores Crimea power supplies

“Every theory is under consideration, including diversion,” Aksyonov wrote.

The latest incident follows an 11-day blackout in December 2015 when several electricity pylons were blown up by Ukrainian activists.

