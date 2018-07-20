Russia, China Coordinate to Save Highly Endangered Leopard

Russia is coordinating efforts with China to monitor the population of a rare leopard that was on the brink of extinction in the late 1990s, according to a recent report on the results of conservation endeavors.

The wild Amur leopard subspecies is only known to reside in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye region and northeast China’s Jilin province. The numbers of the solitary big cat dwindled to approximately 30 in the early 2000s before increasing to 70 in 2015 after international conservation efforts.

A team of scientists from Russia, China and the United States used cameras set up in the forests of Primorye and Jilin to report that the total population of the Amur leopard grew to 84 adults this year. Their findings were published in June in the Conservation Letters journal.