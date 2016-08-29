Russia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law

2 hours ago
Rumors over the fate of longtime Uzbek President Islam Karimov are mounting following reports of his hospitalization. The president was last seen publicly on state television on Aug. 17 and had been expected to appear ...
10 hours agoTeeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) and how themes from “Grand Theft Auto” and “Hamlet” combined to make one of the most beloved Soviet films of ...
10 hours agoRussia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase
5 hours agoU.S., Russia Considering Joint Attack on Aleppo – Reports