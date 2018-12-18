News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 18 2018 - 16:12
By Reuters

Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia could easily make and deploy land-based intermediate-range missiles if the United States made good on a threat to quit a landmark nuclear arms control treaty.

The United States has accused Russia of flouting the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed by Washington and Moscow during the Cold War and has said it will quit it unless Russia comes back into compliance.

Putin on Tuesday denied his country was in violation of the agreement, but said it had developed powerful airborne and sea-based cruise missiles and could easily roll out land-based missiles if Washington walked away from the pact. 

