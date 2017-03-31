Russia Can Compete with SpaceX, Kremlin Claims

Elon Musk has the Kremlin’s attention.



The Silicon Valley entrepreneur’s SpaceX company made history on March 30 when it launched and landed a used rocket. No one has ever done that before. And the breakthrough has forced Russians to grapple with the decay and struggle of their own national space program. Musk has even been invited to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June as a nominee for an award given by President Vladimir Putin Himself, the Interfax news agency reported.



The SpaceX milestone was “an important achievement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Friday. But he said it is important to remember that Russia is developing groundbreaking technologies, too.



“We have every reason to believe that we can compete” with SpaceX and other companies in the global space industry, Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. He did not specify what exactly the government plans to do to compete.



Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, is being modernized right now, Peskov said. “The head of Roscomos, Igor Komarov, has reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian specialists are working on cutting-edge technologies.”



Independent space experts do not share Peskov’s optimism, however.

