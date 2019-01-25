News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 25 2019 - 16:01
By Reuters

Russia Asks U.S. to Drop Plans to Deploy Missiles in Space

US Air Force / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday called on the United States to drop what it called irresponsible plans to deploy a missile defense system in space, saying the move risked fueling an arms race.

The ministry said in a statement that the plans looked like an attempt to resurrect the so-called Star Wars programme or U.S. Strategic Defence Initiative which was first announced in the 1980s by then U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

Moscow said it was "deeply concerned" by the U.S. plans which it said it interpreted as confirmation that Washington intended to use space for military purposes in the near future. 

Russia's Space Chief Wants NASA to Explain Withdrawal of Invitation
News
Jan. 11 2019
Russia's Space Chief Wants NASA to Explain Withdrawal of Invitation
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Jan. 14 2019
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russian Scientists Find Defect in New Heavy Lift Space Rocket Engine
News
Jan. 18 2019
Russian Scientists Find Defect in New Heavy Lift Space Rocket Engine


Latest news

4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage
Meanwhile…
Jan. 25 2019
4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage
First Victim of Russia’s 'Undesirable Organizations' Law Declared Prisoner of Conscience
News
Jan. 25 2019
First Victim of Russia’s 'Undesirable Organizations' Law Declared Prisoner of Conscience
Russia Volunteers to Mediate Between Government and Opposition in Venezuela
News
Jan. 25 2019
Russia Volunteers to Mediate Between Government and Opposition in Venezuela
By Reuters

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

Meanwhile…

Russian Air Traffic Controllers Order Pizzas for U.S. Colleagues Hit by Shutdown — Reports

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Sign up for our weekly newsletter