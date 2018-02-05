News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 05 2018 - 11:02

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

Units of the Russian army have been called in to help clear record-breaking snowfall that paralyzed Moscow and nearby regions over the weekend.

One person was killed and at least five injured in what has been dubbed as the Moscow's "storm of the century."

Read More
Read more: Russian Passengers Forced to Push Bus Out of Snow To Leave Town

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Sunday that 100 engineer brigade troops, two military graders and a tractor had been deployed to clear snow in the city of Krasnogorsk just outside Moscow.

“[The weekend’s precipitation] is almost double the indicators that have been recorded in previous years — it’s the strongest snowfall in the past 100 years,” Fobos meteorological center expert Yevgeny Tishkovets was cited as saying by RBC on Sunday.

In addition to the troops deployed in the Moscow region, special units in Russia’s Western Military District were put on alert in the neighboring Smolensk, Bryansk, Vladimir and Tula regions, the Defense Ministry announced.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared school attendance non-mandatory on Monday and urged commuters to use public transportation instead of cars, while more than 100 flights from Moscow were delayed due to the snowstorm, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.

Sun Finally Rises After 40 Days of Darkness in Northern Russia
Meanwhile…
Jan. 12 2018
Sun Finally Rises After 40 Days of Darkness in Northern Russia
Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
Meanwhile…
Jan. 15 2018
Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
Moscow Gets 6 Minutes of Sunlight in December
Meanwhile…
Jan. 16 2018
Moscow Gets 6 Minutes of Sunlight in December

Latest news

Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
News
Feb. 05 2018
Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Feb. 05 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russian Su-25 Fighter Jet Shot Down in Syria, Pilot Killed
News
Feb. 03 2018
Russian Su-25 Fighter Jet Shot Down in Syria, Pilot Killed

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox