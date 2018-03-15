News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 15 2018 - 12:03
By Reuters

Russia Calls British PM's Allegations Over Poisoning 'Insane'

A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman on Thursday described allegations by British Prime Minister Theresa May that Russia was to blame for the nerve agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal as insane.

The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, also said Moscow was still working on retaliatory measures against Britain for London's decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning, which left Skripal and his daughter critically ill.

Her comments followed a statement by British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday during which May said London would kick out the Russian diplomats in the biggest such expulsion since the Cold War.

Read More
The Skripal Case: Another Example of Russia's Poisoned Politics (Op-ed)

At a routine briefing, Zakharova told reporters she wanted to comment on "the statements made by the prime minister of Britain in parliament with completely insane accusations towards the Russian Federation, our entire country, our entire people."

"In connection with the introduction by Britain of unfriendly steps towards Russia, we plan to introduce reciprocal steps, without doubt... They are currently being worked on and will be adopted in the near future," Zakharova said.

She accused Britain of refusing to cooperate with Moscow in the investigation of the incident.

"We are extremely concerned by what happened a few days ago on British territory, we view with great concern all information we are receiving about the use of chemical weapons on British territory," Zakharova told the briefing.

But she added: "Britain is refusing to provide any factual information on this case. There is no mention about, for example, providing Russia with samples of the substance that was found at the crime scene."

"I can confirm again, Britain has not provided to Russia any information, any details that might shed some light on the situation," Zakharova said.

Half of Russia’s Presidential Candidates Report False Income
News
Feb. 14 2018
Half of Russia’s Presidential Candidates Report False Income
Russian State TV Postpones Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc After Warning
News
Feb. 15 2018
Russian State TV Postpones Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc After Warning
Russian Football League Postpones Presidential-Election Day Games
News
Feb. 15 2018
Russian Football League Postpones Presidential-Election Day Games

Latest news

U.S. Slaps Russians With Sanctions for Election Meddling and Cyber Attacks
News
March 15 2018
U.S. Slaps Russians With Sanctions for Election Meddling and Cyber Attacks
United Kingdom, U.S., France, Germany Condemn Chemical Attack on Former Russian Spy
News
March 15 2018
United Kingdom, U.S., France, Germany Condemn Chemical Attack on Former Russian Spy
Putin Pledges Russian Mars Mission in 2019, Ahead of Musk and Trump
News
March 15 2018
Putin Pledges Russian Mars Mission in 2019, Ahead of Musk and Trump
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox