News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Business
Feb. 09 2018 - 18:02

Russia Busts Crypto Miners at Secret Nuclear Weapons Lab

Yovko Lambrev / Wikicommons

Russia’s still debating laws on cryptocurrencies, but engineers at a top-secret nuclear lab were already busy mining them, authorities said.

The Scientific Research Institute for Experimental Physics, where the first Soviet nuclear weapon was produced in 1949, Friday reported "an attempt at unauthorized use of the institutes’s equipment for personal needs, including so-called mining." The press release didn’t specify when the incident happened or how many people were involved.

Based in Sarov, a closed city about 400 kilometers from Moscow, the institute has some of Russia’s most powerful super-computers in a special network isolated from the internet for security reasons.

Read More
Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

Investigators have opened a criminal probe into the ‘poor miners,‘ the institute said, adding that such cases are frequent now at Russian companies with high computing power. Nobody picked up the phone at the press center of the Federal Security Service, which handles such cases.

The government is working on its first cryptocurrency legislation, which will introduce regulation of mining, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency trade. The country’s vast, low-cost energy reserves make mining particularly attractive. Young Russians now prefer to give as gifts server farms rather than diamonds, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said earlier this year.

At a meeting with young scientists in Sarov in 2014, President Vladimir Putin praised Russians’ spirit of resourcefulness, saying, ’When life sets us certain challenges, we are forced to tackle them one way or another and we do."

Russia Denies it Violates the INF Treaty. OK, Show It (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 22 2018
Russia Denies it Violates the INF Treaty. OK, Show It (Op-ed)
Russia Refuses to Join Deal Banning Nuclear Weapons
News
Jan. 19 2018
Russia Refuses to Join Deal Banning Nuclear Weapons
Lavrov Warns of Arms Buildup Amid 'Unprecedented Russophobia'
News
Jan. 22 2018
Lavrov Warns of Arms Buildup Amid 'Unprecedented Russophobia'

Latest news

Russian Police Stop Tank Column With Nazi Insignia Near St. Petersburg
Meanwhile…
Feb. 09 2018
Russian Police Stop Tank Column With Nazi Insignia Near St. Petersburg
Russia to Stage ‘Alternative’ Winter Olympics in March
News
Feb. 09 2018
Russia to Stage ‘Alternative’ Winter Olympics in March
Russian Police Chief Solicits Priests in Fighting Criminal Cops
Meanwhile…
Feb. 09 2018
Russian Police Chief Solicits Priests in Fighting Criminal Cops

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

News

Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

Moscow in your inbox