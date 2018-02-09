Russia Busts Crypto Miners at Secret Nuclear Weapons Lab

Russia’s still debating laws on cryptocurrencies, but engineers at a top-secret nuclear lab were already busy mining them, authorities said.

The Scientific Research Institute for Experimental Physics, where the first Soviet nuclear weapon was produced in 1949, Friday reported "an attempt at unauthorized use of the institutes’s equipment for personal needs, including so-called mining." The press release didn’t specify when the incident happened or how many people were involved.

Based in Sarov, a closed city about 400 kilometers from Moscow, the institute has some of Russia’s most powerful super-computers in a special network isolated from the internet for security reasons.