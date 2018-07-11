News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 11 2018 - 12:07

Report: Russia Fortifies Military Bunkers Near Polish Border

Michal Fludra / Zuma / TASS

Russia has reportedly fortified several explosive storage bunkers in the latest military buildup in Kaliningrad, one of Russia’s most militarized regions wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

The move comes ahead of two significant international meetings: The two-day NATO summit starting in Brussels on Wednesday and Donald Trump’s talks with Vladimir Putin on July 16 in Finland. Eastern European allies who fear a Russian incursion will seek Trump’s assurances at the NATO summit this week that he will not end U.S. cooperation with the defense league.

New satellite images claim to show Russian upgrades to military bunkers near the Kulikovo nuclear weapons storage site in the Kaliningrad region, the U.S. national security news website Defense One reported Tuesday.

Geospatial analyst Matt Hall told Defense One that the images showed fortified buildings “characteristic of explosive storage bunkers” with a fence surrounding the structure. Mounds of dirt called berms appear to have been reinforced “to make them more obscured from aerial detection,” Hall was quoted as saying.

The explosives storage site in Baltiysk was renovated between March 18 and June 20, the outlet said. Earlier reports appeared to show renovations at a nuclear weapons storage site in Kaliningrad. 

Read More
Why Russia Wants the Iran Nuclear Deal (Op-ed)

The recent images also show a railroad line that analyst Hall said likely connects to the Russian national rail system running through Lithuania.

In 2008, Russian armed forces repaired a railroad on the border of Abkhazia several months before the Russia-Georgia war broke out.

A June report by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) also relied on satellite imagery to show the upgraded Kulikovo nuclear weapons storage site near Baltiysk.

Home to short-range missiles deployed in response to a U.S. missile defense system in Europe, Kaliningrad’s position between NATO members Poland and Lithuania makes it a potential flashpoint in any geopolitical conflict.

The latest deployment of nuclear-capable missiles in Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost exclave, took place at the start of 2018.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Report: World Cup City Renovates Nuclear Weapons Bunker
News
June 18 2018
Report: World Cup City Renovates Nuclear Weapons Bunker

Latest news

Russia Expects 15 Percent Foreign Tourism Boost After World Cup
News
July 12 2018
Russia Expects 15 Percent Foreign Tourism Boost After World Cup
Kremlin Accuses Trump of Trying to Bully Europe to Buy American Energy
News
July 12 2018
Kremlin Accuses Trump of Trying to Bully Europe to Buy American Energy
Moscow Mayor Declines to Debate Opponents, Media Reports
News
July 12 2018
Moscow Mayor Declines to Debate Opponents, Media Reports

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

News

Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet

City

A Guide to St. Petersburg’s Most Beautiful Religious Buildings

Sign up for our weekly newsletter