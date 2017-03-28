Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

Russia has failed in its promise to protect the country’s Arctic wildlife by boosting the number of government nature reserves, a new report by Greenpeace Russia has revealed.

The Kremlin pledged in 2013 that it would increase the number of protected natural areas in the country’s far north “several times over.” At the time, 322,000 sq. kilometers – just 6 percent of the Russian Arctic – had been designated as a reserve.

Now that figure has fallen to just 281,750 sq. kilometers: largely due to the government’s decision to strip much of the Franz Josef Land archipelago of its status.