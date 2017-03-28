Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption
11 hours ago
In the video, a Tomsk State University lecturer excoriates his students for attending Sunday's demonstration, telling them that it’s impossible to end corruption.
Kama Ginkas’ brilliant staging of Chekhov’s short story about a strange, ethereal figure who convinces a man that he is a genius. Stars Sergei Makovetsky, Igor Yasulovich and Valery Barinov. Read more
'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption
Adolphe Adam’s ballet about a peasant girl deceived in love by a young aristocrat. Read more