News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
5 hours ago Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
7 hours ago Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
News
Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
News
Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Top Russian Official Tells U.S. Ambassador to Stay Out of Crimea Question
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia Bracing for Doping 'Provocations' Ahead of 2018 World Cup

Dec 14, 2017 — 10:43
— Update: 11:02

Russia Bracing for Doping 'Provocations' Ahead of 2018 World Cup

Dec 14, 2017 — 10:43
— Update: 11:02
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s sports minister on Wednesday said he expects more “provocations” amid a doping scandal embroiling the country as it prepares to host the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA announced last week it planned to test past samples provided by the Russian soccer team, possibly affecting the host country’s chances of participating in the tournament next summer. Officials including President Vladimir Putin say the doping scandal and Russia's ban from the Winter Olympics next year is a Western conspiracy.

“There will, of course, be provocations, but they should be reacted to calmly — and through the legal sphere,” Pavel Kolobkov was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying.

"The main thing is not to give a reason for such provocations.”

Earlier this year, Russia’s entire 2014 FIFA World Cup squad was included on a list of athletes that may have benefited from doping.

Related
Opinion
Russia Should Stop Playing the Doping Scandal Victim (Op-ed)
News
Russia Ruled in Breach of WADA Regulations, Threatening Olympics Hopes
News
Russian Official Slams WADA as the 'NATO of Sports'
News
Russia Is the Worst Ranked Squad at Its Own World Cup
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+