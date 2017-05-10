Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

The budget for Russia's 2018 football World Cup is set to receive a 4.7 billion ruble ($81 million) boost, the Russian government has announced.

The money will be added to the 638 billion rubles ($11 billion) currently earmarked for the project.

The budget has already been raised several times following an announcement by former Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, claiming that World Cup spending would be slashed.

Mutko said in June 2015 that Russia's financial crisis had forced officials to cut total spending from 661 billion rubles ($11.4 billion) to 631 billion rubles ($10.9 billion).