Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President
1 hour ago Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending
2 hours ago Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout
Russia
Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws
Moscow
Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
Russia
Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain
Russia
Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President
1 hour ago Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending
2 hours ago Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

May 10, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:51

Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

May 10, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:51
Murad Sezer / Reuters

The budget for Russia's 2018 football World Cup is set to receive a 4.7 billion ruble ($81 million) boost, the Russian government has announced.

The money will be added to the 638 billion rubles ($11 billion) currently earmarked for the project.

The budget has already been raised several times following an announcement by former Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, claiming that World Cup spending would be slashed.

Mutko said in June 2015 that Russia's financial crisis had forced officials to cut total spending from 661 billion rubles ($11.4 billion) to 631 billion rubles ($10.9 billion).

Penned In: Russian Police Go After Football Hooligans Ahead of World Cup

The 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Matches will be played in 11 Russian cities, including Moscow, Kaliningrad, and St. Petersburg.

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme

6 hours ago

Russian cell phone operator MTS will be the first company to start storing users' data under controversial new anti-terror laws.

1 minute ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

2 hours ago

Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

3 hours ago

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

5 hours ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

21 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

23 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

1 minute ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

2 hours ago

Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

3 hours ago

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

1 minute ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

2 hours ago

Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

3 hours ago

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

1 day ago

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

Cinema

Alien: Covenant

A horror thriller from Ridley Scott starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, and Danny McBride.

Wed. May. 10 Sun. May. 21
Pioner
10:40 a.m.; 03:30 p.m.; 09:20 p.m.

The crew of a colony ship, bound for a remote planet, discover an uncharted paradise with a threat beyond their imagination and must attempt a harrowing escape. Read more

Read more

1 minute ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

2 hours ago

Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

3 hours ago

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

22 hours ago
By Konstantin Gaaze
Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

By Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze
22 hours ago

Are the president’s whereabouts a state secret? Yes and no.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 days ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 days ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 days ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

21 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects photos from across Russia, where millions of people on Tuesday celebrated Victory Day and the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory ...

5 hours ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

21 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

23 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

2 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

see more

2 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – ...

4 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

2 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
2 days ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
2 days ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the ...

1 day ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

1 day ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

1 day ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

Wed. May. 10

More events
All Nighter Cinema
The Lost City of Z Cinema
youtube / in police Theater
Terra Nullius: Doubts Dance
Sergei Shutov: Apples From Mars Exhibition
The Gronholm Method Theater

1 day ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

1 day ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

1 day ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

5 hours ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

21 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

23 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

Away From the Archives

4 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

4 days ago
French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool ...

Away From the Archives

4 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. ...
From our partners

Theater

Oedipus the King

Oedipus Rex directed by Rimas Tuminas

Fri. Jun. 30 Fri. Jun. 30
Vakhtangov Theater
06:00 p.m.

In the second part of Sophocles’ classic tragedies about the King of Thebes who killed his father Laius and married his mother, Oedipus is searching for the murderer of Laius in order to end a plague ravaging Thebes, unaware that the killer he is looking for is none other than himself. Rimas Tuminas’ new staging stars Viktor Dobronravov, Lyudmila Maksakova, Yevgeny Knyazev, and artists of the National Theater of Greece Choir. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

4 days ago

4 days ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. ...

Most Read

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+