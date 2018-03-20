Russia Blocks UN Security Council Meeting on Human Rights in Syria

Russia on Monday blocked a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the human rights situation in Syria.

"We do not see any justification for this meeting since human rights is not a subject on the agenda of the security council," said Gennady Kuzmin, deputy permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations.

Russia is the largest international backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

France and six other members had called for the meeting, which was expected to include a briefing from Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.