Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

The Russian government has blocked adult video site Brazzers over claims that its pornographic content has a “deeply negative influence on the human psyche.”

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blacklisted the site Tuesday, blocking access from Russia-based servers.

The move follows a decision by Bolsheglushitsky District Court in Russia’s Samara region in October 2016.

The court ruled that Brazzers’ pornographic content had a “purely negative impact on the human psyche,” and “violated citizens’ rights,” Russia’s TJ Journal reported. The case was brought to the court by local prosecutors working "in the interests of the Russian Federation."

Brazzers is yet to comment on the decision.