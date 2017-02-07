Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
29 seconds ago Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'
1 hour ago Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested
2 hours ago No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
Russia
Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend
Russia
The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists
Russia
Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol
Russia
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
29 seconds ago Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'
1 hour ago Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested
2 hours ago No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

Feb 7, 2017 — 14:45
— Update: 14:45

Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

Feb 7, 2017 — 14:45
— Update: 14:45

The Russian government has blocked adult video site Brazzers over claims that its pornographic content has a “deeply negative influence on the human psyche.”

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blacklisted the site Tuesday, blocking access from Russia-based servers.

The move follows a decision by Bolsheglushitsky District Court in Russia’s Samara region in October 2016.

The court ruled that Brazzers’ pornographic content had a “purely negative impact on the human psyche,” and “violated citizens’ rights,” Russia’s TJ Journal reported.  The case was brought to the court by local prosecutors working "in the interests of the Russian Federation."

Brazzers is yet to comment on the decision.

Read More: Russia Attempts to Police Sexuality Online

Russia makes up a small but growing market for the Canada-based company, which was founded in 2005.

Although Russian users count for less than 4 percent of all traffic on the site, the number of Russian language search terms driving visitors to the company’s homepage have more than doubled over the past 12 months.

The move follows Roskomnadzor’s decision to blacklist adult video site Pornhub in September 2016. A court in Krasnodar petitioned for the site to be blocked after ruling that the website violated child protection laws.

Pornhub reacted to the ban by offering Russians 14 days of free access to their premium services. The site also offered Roskomnadzor officials upgraded membership in return for lifting the ban, a deal which they ultimately refused.

Related
Moscow
Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested
Russia
Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend
World
No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

4 hours ago

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

1 hour ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

2 hours ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

2 hours ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

4 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

5 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

20 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

1 hour ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

2 hours ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

2 hours ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

1 hour ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

2 hours ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

2 hours ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

2 hours ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

2 hours ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

21 hours ago
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
By David Marples
21 hours ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

23 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

4 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

5 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

20 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

1 hour ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 hour ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 hour ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 hour ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 hour ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 hour ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

21 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

see more

21 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

1 day ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low ...

21 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Washington appears to be moving toward decoupling sanctions on Russia from the Kremlin's implementation of its political obligations in Donbass.

21 hours ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

21 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

1 day ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

1 day ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

1 day ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

1 day ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

Tue. Feb. 07

More events
Triptych Theater
The Salesman Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

21 hours ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

21 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

1 day ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

1 day ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

1 day ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

1 day ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

4 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

5 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

20 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

1 day ago
Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low ...

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

3 days ago
In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a ...

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

1 day ago
Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events ...

Most Read

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+