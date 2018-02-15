Russia Blocks Navalny’s Website After Billionaire Graft Probe

Russian internet providers have moved to block the website of opposition leader Alexei Navalny a week after his corruption investigation into a billionaire and a government official went viral.

Navalny alleged last Thursday that metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska discussed “solving the U.S. issue” with Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko, a top foreign policy official, three months ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The expose suggesting Deripaska acted as a messenger between the Kremlin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chief Paul Manafort has gathered millions of views.

A court in Deripaska’s native region of Krasnodar on Friday ordered the removal of several Instagram posts and YouTube videos showing him with Prikhodko on a yacht, for infringing his privacy.

Navalny has said the court order and its enforcement by the telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor also applied to his website, Navalny.com.