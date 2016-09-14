Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

U.S. actress Sasha Grey listens during a news conference ahead of her Vladivostok-to-Moscow car journey on a Lada Kalina.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has
blocked access to Pornhub, the world's largest pornography website.
Pornhub.com appeared on the list of
websites blacklisted by the government censor on Tuesday. A
Russian court will rule whether the ban will remain in place at a later date.
Russia blocked the Russian page of Pornhub site last year, when a a court in the southern city of Krasnodar ruled that the
website violated child protection laws. The court also ruled the site illegally
produced and distributed pornography, a crime punishable
by two to six years in prison.
Roskomnadzor stood by its 2015 ban despite a somewhat tongue-in-cheek social media back lash. When one Russian Twitter user asked
Roskomnadzor: “If you block Pornhub, could you offer an
alternative?”, The government watchdog's official
Twitter account replied: “as an alternative, you could
meet someone in real life.”
The Russian government has previously banned other popular sites, including online encyclopedia Wikipedia, in short-lived disputes. In addition, Youporn.com was blocked along with Pornhub.