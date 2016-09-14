Russia
Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020
Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber
Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data
Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns
Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
Russian Government Considers Slashing State Media Budgets

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

Sep. 14 2016 — 17:58
U.S. actress Sasha Grey listens during a news conference ahead of her Vladivostok-to-Moscow car journey on a Lada Kalina. Yuri Smityuk / TASS

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked access to Pornhub, the world's largest pornography website.

Pornhub.com appeared on the list of websites blacklisted by the government censor on Tuesday. A Russian court will rule whether the ban will remain in place at a later date.

Russia blocked the Russian page of Pornhub site last year, when a a court in the southern city of Krasnodar ruled that the website violated child protection laws. The court also ruled the site illegally produced and distributed pornography, a crime punishable by two to six years in prison.

Roskomnadzor stood by its 2015 ban despite a somewhat tongue-in-cheek social media back lash. When one Russian Twitter user asked Roskomnadzor: “If you block Pornhub, could you offer an alternative?”, The government watchdog's official Twitter account replied: “as an alternative, you could meet someone in real life.”

The Russian government has previously banned other popular sites, including online encyclopedia Wikipedia, in short-lived disputes. In addition, Youporn.com was blocked along with Pornhub.

By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
1 day ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
