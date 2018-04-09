News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 09 2018 - 16:04

Russia Blasts Israeli Use of Force Against Palestinians

Ahmad Hasaballah / Zuma / TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the Israeli army's use of force against Palestinians at protests inside the Gaza Strip was unacceptable.

Palestinian demonstrations, which began on March 30, have been dubbed "The Great March of Return" of refugees and their descendants to ancestral homes now in Israel. 

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized what it described as Israel's "indiscriminate use of force against the civilian population."

Earlier on Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Israel of carrying out airstrikes against a Syrian air base on Sunday following an alleged chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

