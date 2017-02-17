Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

Russia has blasted a British documentary into the country's football hooligans, saying it is an “assault” designed to stop fans from traveling to the 2018 World Cup.

“Russia’s Hooligan Army” aired on Britain's BBC Two on Thursday. The film promised viewers, “a shocking look at Russian football firms: from the thugs who terrorized Marseille to the next generation preparing for the 2018 World Cup by arranging brutal forest fights.”

Russians interviewed by the filmmakers described English football fans as “the forefathers of [football] hooliganism." Interviewees added that those traveling from England for the games next year would be targeted by Russian thugs.



“For some, it will be a festival of football. For others it will be a festival of violence,” one fan said.

In a statement, the Russian embassy in the UK said that the program was an attack on Russia by a government-funded media outlet.