Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
22 minutes ago Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup
31 minutes ago 'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump
17 hours ago Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
World
'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump
World
Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
World
All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
World
Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
22 minutes ago Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup
31 minutes ago 'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump
17 hours ago Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

Feb 17, 2017 — 11:39
— Update: 12:01

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

Feb 17, 2017 — 11:39
— Update: 12:01
French police use tear gas against England supporters in downtown Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. Darko Bandic / AP

Russia has blasted a British documentary into the country's football hooligans, saying it is an “assault” designed to stop fans from traveling to the 2018 World Cup.

“Russia’s Hooligan Army” aired on Britain's BBC Two on Thursday. The film promised viewers, “a shocking look at Russian football firms: from the thugs who terrorized Marseille to the next generation preparing for the 2018 World Cup by arranging brutal forest fights.”

Russians interviewed by the filmmakers described English football fans as “the forefathers of [football] hooliganism." Interviewees added that those traveling from England for the games next year would be targeted by Russian thugs.

“For some, it will be a festival of football. For others it will be a festival of violence,” one fan said.

In a statement, the Russian embassy in the UK said that the program was an attack on Russia by a government-funded media outlet.

“Based on edited footage of football fans’ clashes in Marseille and violent Russian fans, the filmmakers from the government-funded channel did their best to discredit Russia and the forthcoming World Cup,” the statement said. “[A] similar campaign was launched prior to the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.”

The Russian Embassy's statement maintained that “ensuring security at the World Cup is a top priority.”

Read More: Russian Police Go After Football Hooligans Ahead of World Cup

Russian football fans have struggled to shake off their reputation for violence since a match against England at last year's Euro 2016 championships erupted into a mass brawl.

At least 36 people were injured in the fighting, including four who were seriously wounded.

European football's governing body UEFA fined the Russian Football Union 150,000 euros ($168,000), and both the English and the Russian teams were handed a "suspended disqualification."

Russia ultimately plunged out of the tournament in the group stages.

Related
Meanwhile…
Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya
Russia
Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass
World
Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

31 minutes ago

Russia and the United States need to improve ties in order to avoid a nuclear holocaust, U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed.

17 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

17 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

17 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

19 hours ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

21 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

22 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

17 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

17 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

17 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

17 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

17 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

17 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

1 minute ago

1 minute ago

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art

1 minute ago

1 minute ago

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art

1 minute ago

1 minute ago

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

17 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

17 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

17 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

1 minute ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 minute ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, deflating and falling behind in everything. So I have languidly taken my time looking into how to be late in Russian.

Print edition — yesterday

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Russia's White Collar Daredevil

1 day, 19 hours ago
Pavel Makarov is an ordinary office clerk. But when he clocks out at the end of the day, his life is transformed into a whirlwind ...

19 hours ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

21 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

22 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

15 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

15 hours ago

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under his reign have been all about.

15 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

15 hours ago

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under his reign have been all about.

15 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

15 hours ago

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under his reign have been all about.

19 hours ago

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.

see more

19 hours ago

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen ...

1 day ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

19 hours ago

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.

New issue — yesterday

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
20 hours ago
By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik
20 hours ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

1 day ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

1 day ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

1 day ago

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

1 day ago

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

1 day ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 day ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

Fri. Feb. 17

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

1 day ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

1 day ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

1 day ago

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

1 day ago

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

1 day ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 day ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

19 hours ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

21 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

22 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

1 day ago
The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

1 day ago
Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late ...

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

1 day ago
The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.
From our partners

Exhibition

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia ...

Most Read

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

Addicted to Benefits
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+