News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 23 2019 - 09:01

Russian Billionaire Brothers Forced to Sell Private Jets Over Sanctions — Forbes

Arkady and Boris Rotenberg (Mikhail Metsel / TASS)

Russian oligarchs Arkady and Boris Rotenberg have been forced by their Swiss bank to sell their private jets on the back of U.S. sanctions, Forbes Russia reports.

The Rotenberg brothers, childhood friends of President Vladimir Putin, were first hit by U.S. sanctions in March 2014 over the annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. The sanctions had previously forced aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Putin’s close associate Gennady Timchenko to give up their Gulfstream executive jets.

Read More
Russian Oligarch Gives Up Private Jets Following U.S. Sanctions

Boris and Arkady Rotenberg were forced to give up ownership of their Bombardier Global 5000 and Bombardier Global 300 planes, Forbes Russia reported Tuesday, citing sources in the business aviation market.

The magazine reports that the Credit Suisse lender placed the $25 million and $15 million jets on sale.

“After the sanctions were imposed, the bank unilaterally stopped accepting payments... and later sold the aircraft without notifying the borrower,” Boris Rotenberg’s spokesman was quoted as saying.

boutsen.com

“The sale price was determined by the bank independently and was not communicated to the borrower,” he added.

At least one of the jets is now on sale by Monaco-based aircraft broker Boutsen Aviation. Their registration numbers M-BRRB and M-ARRH match the initials of Arkady Romanovich Rotenberg and Boris Romanovich Rotenberg.

With personal fortunes of $3 billion and $1.2 billion each, Arkady and Boris Rotenberg are listed as Russia’s 40th and 88th richest businessmen.

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Dec. 24 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Foreign Investors Flee Russia in 2018, Pull $1 Bln
News
Dec. 24 2018
Foreign Investors Flee Russia in 2018, Pull $1 Bln
Russia Widens Sanctions Against Ukraine
News
Dec. 26 2018
Russia Widens Sanctions Against Ukraine


Latest news

Erdogan Solicits Support in Moscow as Putin Becomes Syria Kingmaker
News
Jan. 23 2019
Erdogan Solicits Support in Moscow as Putin Becomes Syria Kingmaker
Russians Owe More Than $450M in Gas Debt, Gazprom Says
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russians Owe More Than $450M in Gas Debt, Gazprom Says
Russia Says 'Arbitrary' Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Must Stop
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russia Says 'Arbitrary' Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Must Stop

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

News

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Sign up for our weekly newsletter