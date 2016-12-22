Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

Russia's World Cup Biathlon event in the Siberian city of Tyumen is facing a mass walkout by teams unhappy with the country's response to its doping scandal.

The Czech national team announced on Tuesday that it would not be taking part in the event, followed by the British Biathlon Union (BBU) on Wednesday.

In a statement on its website, the BBU labelled Russian athletes as “brain-washed, deluded and dishonest” for insisting that the doping scandal centered on politics rather than sport.

“Many of the results from Sochi must be regarded as 'a joke,'” the BBU claimed.