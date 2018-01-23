Russia Lags Behind U.S. in ‘Most Powerful’ Countries Ranking

Russia is only slightly less powerful than the United States in the global arena, according to a new ranking published for the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The "Best Countries" report produced by U.S. News & World Report released this week ranks 80 countries across different metrics, including quality of life, civil rights and power. Russia placed 26th overall, while the United States came in eighth and Davos host Switzerland topped the ranking for the second year in a row.

Russia scored well in the "Power" category, which the study describes as a country’s ability to “project their influence on the world stage” and “consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns."

The report cited the country's strong military, political influence and leader.