Russia is a 'Beast From the Deep Sea' With 'Tentacles' — U.S. State Department

Heather Nauert Screenshot CNN

Russia’s suspected intelligence efforts worldwide resemble a tentacled “beast from the deep sea,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday. The U.S. expelled 60 Russian diplomats earlier this week over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain. Moscow has pledged tit-for-tat measures as it continues to accuse London of leveling unfounded allegations against Russia over the March 4 poisoning.

The State Department’s spokesperson, Heather Nauert, said at a briefing on Tuesday that the U.S. stands with Britain and criticized Russia for its “recklessly aggressive behavior.” “Russia has long arms; Russia has lots of tentacles […] It’s a beast from the deep sea,” Nauert told reporters at a daily briefing. Russia’s Embassy in the U.S. replied to the comparison on Twitter, saying that it resembled an anti-Russian propaganda poster from Nazi Germany.



Today, we witnessed “Grosse antibolschewistische Schau” performed by @statedeptspox:

“Russia has long arms; Russia has lots of tentacles... It’s a beast from the deep sea” pic.twitter.com/MjtjevhrU8 — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 28, 2018