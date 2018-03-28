News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 28 2018 - 10:03

Russia is a 'Beast From the Deep Sea' With 'Tentacles' — U.S. State Department

Russia’s suspected intelligence efforts worldwide resemble a tentacled “beast from the deep sea,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday. 

The U.S. expelled 60 Russian diplomats earlier this week over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain. Moscow has pledged tit-for-tat measures as it continues to accuse London of leveling unfounded allegations against Russia over the March 4 poisoning.

The State Department’s spokesperson, Heather Nauert, said at a briefing on Tuesday that the U.S. stands with Britain and criticized Russia for its “recklessly aggressive behavior.” 

“Russia has long arms; Russia has lots of tentacles […] It’s a beast from the deep sea,” Nauert told reporters at a daily briefing.

Russia’s Embassy in the U.S. replied to the comparison on Twitter, saying that it resembled an anti-Russian propaganda poster from Nazi Germany.

Nauert preceded the comparison by saying that “If Russia wants to improve relations, it needs to first acknowledge its responsibility for this attack and cease its recklessly aggressive behavior.”

