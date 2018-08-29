News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 29 2018 - 12:08
By Reuters

Russia Bans U.S. Environmental Group as Security Threat

Yekaterina Kuzmina / RBC / TASS

Russia has banned a U.S. environmental lobby group from operating in the country after labelling it an "undesirable" organization, the 15th foreign group to fall foul of legislation brought in under President Vladimir Putin four years ago.

The Justice Ministry added the group, Pacific Environment, to a list of banned organizations on Tuesday evening after prosecutors last week said it posed a threat to state security.

The San Francisco-based group, which could not immediately be reached for comment, campaigns with local partners to protect the environment in Siberia and the Far East from fossil fuel extraction, mining and illegal logging, according to its website.

Read More
Twitter, Facebook Blacklisted in Russia’s Telegram Ban

Rights and other lobby groups that receive foreign funding have come under pressure in Russia since Putin signed into law legislation in 2015, banning "undesirable" organizations from operating in the country.

Relations between the United States and Russia are at post-Cold War lows and were buffeted this week by a new round of U.S. sanctions that came into effect on Monday. 

New Water Pumps Take Payment by Card in Southern Russia
Meanwhile…
Aug. 08 2018
New Water Pumps Take Payment by Card in Southern Russia
Putin’s Environmental Initiative Faces $4.5Bln Budget Cut
News
Aug. 13 2018
Putin’s Environmental Initiative Faces $4.5Bln Budget Cut

Latest news

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Province Must be Liquidated, Says Russia
News
Aug. 29 2018
Militants in Syria’s Idlib Province Must be Liquidated, Says Russia
Russia Shows Off New Luxury Sedan, Putin Limousine
News
Aug. 29 2018
Russia Shows Off New Luxury Sedan, Putin Limousine
‘We Must Work Harder:’ Russia Reacts to Putin’s Soft Pension Reform
News
Aug. 29 2018
‘We Must Work Harder:’ Russia Reacts to Putin’s Soft Pension Reform
By Reuters

Most read

News

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

Sign up for our weekly newsletter