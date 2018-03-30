News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 30 2018 - 15:03

Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'

Iker Merodio / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Russia’s state media regulator has added a prominent website for the Russian gay community to a list of banned sites for violating a law on gay propaganda.

In 2013, media regulator Roskomnadzor said the Gay.ru website did not violate the gay propaganda law that passed the same year. Polls show Russian attitudes toward homosexuality deteriorating since the passage of a law banning "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations among minors.”

Read More
Four out of Five Russians Find Gay Sex 'Reprehensible' — Poll

Gay.ru wrote Friday that Roskomnadzor served it a ban notice pursuant to a court ruling in Siberia that it “disseminated information that promotes non-traditional sexual relations.” 

An attached letter said the website’s administrators had 24 hours to remove unspecified “information prohibited for distribution in the Russian Federation.”   

If the website fails to adhere to Roskomnadzor’s orders, the state regulator gives its Internet service provider 24 hours to block access to the website. If the service provider fails to comply, Roskomnadzor will ban access to the website itself. 

“We’ve been with you for 20 years, since September 1997 […] Our website is intended for persons over 18 years of age, whereof it contains an appropriate label,” the website wrote.

Russian Media Ordered to Remove Photo of Anti-Putin Graffiti
News
March 05 2018
Russian Media Ordered to Remove Photo of Anti-Putin Graffiti

Latest news

Russia Test Launches Satan-2 Ballistic Missile
News
March 30 2018
Russia Test Launches Satan-2 Ballistic Missile
Russian Football Union Instructs Players Not to Smoke Hookah Ahead of World Cup
Meanwhile…
March 30 2018
Russian Football Union Instructs Players Not to Smoke Hookah Ahead of World Cup
Russia Summons Western Diplomats to Set out Retaliatory Steps in Spy Rift
News
March 30 2018
Russia Summons Western Diplomats to Set out Retaliatory Steps in Spy Rift

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox