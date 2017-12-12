Russia Blocks Khodorkovsky's Open Russia Website

Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor has added the website of the Open Russia political movement, founded by exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, to its registry of blocked sites. The pro-democracy NGO was blacklisted by Russia’s Prosecutor General in April as an “undesirable organization.” After a law passed in 2015, groups handed the label are immediately banned and its employees face prison terms.

“Their activities are aimed at inciting protests and destabilizing domestic political situation, presenting a threat to Russia's constitutional foundations and the security of the state,” the Prosecutor General said after Open Russia's blacklisting in April.

Open Russia responded to the news Tuesday saying the group could "not be silenced."

Open Russia will not be silenced. We will continue to work and continue to tell the truth even when to do so is considered 'undesirable' by certain people. We ask our followers to support us in this and help keep us up and running. https://t.co/Pw8QuykrPc — Khodorkovsky Center (@mbk_center) December 12, 2017