Russia Banned From Winter Olympics — The Reactions

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) barred Russian athletes and officials from next year’s Winter Games in South Korea. IOC President Thomas Bach said the ban cleared a path for clean athletes to compete under a neutral flag. We'll update this article as Russian athletes and officials react. This is how Russia is reacting to the news:

Irina Rodnina: three-time Olympic medalist and State Duma deputy “How they fear us. Sorry guys. We weren’t able to protect you.”

Alexander Zubkov: head of the Bobsleigh Federation “Everything was pointed towards Russian athletes being allowed to compete with a neutral status. "Now athletes need to decide for themselves whether they’ll go or not to the South Korea Games. The bobsleigh federation will help those athletes who will want to go to Pyeongchang. That’s for sure.”

Dmitry Dubrovsky: head of the Federation of Ski Jumping “I’m convinced that Russian top athletes, should go and compete not just for themselves, but for everyone else. "This hurts for those who have been disqualified, so we need to fight for them.”

Nikolai Olyunin: Olympic snowboarder “I’m not shocked by the IOC’s decision, it was all going that way, we were prepared. Now everyone will wait for instructions from our leadership, and how they see this. For now, no one knows what to do. "I would want to participate in defense of our flag, but I understand that what’s happened is hugely disrespectful towards our country. I wouldn’t want to go under a neutral flag, but I need to think some more.”

“I don’t know how other athletes will react, but I haven’t trained for years to go somewhere to not compete on behalf of my country. It’s not sportslike to go to the Olympics just in order to be there. “

Dmitry Navosha, editor Sports.ru “My personal opinion is that, even if everything in the McLaren report, the Rodchenkov confessions, the stories of Stepanova and others is true, two years is enough time to solve the situation. To recognize the problem and announce a plan to solve it. I’m sure that would have been enough for full access to the Olympic Games.” “And yes, the demonstrative non-firing of Mutko and his guys (in any normal country he would’ve long resigned himself) is also ridiculous. The only thing that could have been more demonstrative would have been to make him prime minister. Considering the current line — they could.”