Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

Russia has banned the import of beef and beef byproducts originating in New Zealand, Russia's Interfax news agency has reported.

Russia's state agriculture agency Rosselkhoznadzor claimed that traces of ractopamine had been found in samples of beef on three separate occasions.

The drug, which is used to build muscle mass in cattle, is banned within Russia.

The ban could also be extended to cover fish and butter from New Zealand after samples were found to have high levels of bacteria, Rosselkhoznadzor chief Sergei Dankvert told Interfax.