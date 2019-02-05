News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 05 2019 - 11:02
By Reuters

Russia Backs Talks Between Venezuela's Maduro and Opposition

Juan Guaido (Fernando Llano / AP / TASS)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the crisis in Venezuela could only be solved by getting the authorities and the opposition to talk to each other, the RIA news agency reported.

Major European nations on Monday joined the United States in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of Moscow ally Venezuela, heightening a global showdown over Nicolas Maduro's socialist rule.

Read More
Maduro Tells Russian Media He Is Ready for Talks With Opposition

"We continue to believe that the only way to exit this crisis is by sitting the government and opposition down at the negotiating table," Lavrov was cited as saying by RIA. "Otherwise it will simply be the same regime change that the West had done many times."

Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 24 2019
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)


Latest news

Online Censorship Cases in Russia Skyrocketed in 2018, NGO Says
News
Feb. 05 2019
Online Censorship Cases in Russia Skyrocketed in 2018, NGO Says
Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals
News
Feb. 05 2019
Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals
Earth's Magnetic Pole is Quickly Moving Toward Russia, Models Say
News
Feb. 05 2019
Earth's Magnetic Pole is Quickly Moving Toward Russia, Models Say
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Corruption, Following Putin's Proposal

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Moscow Man Says He’s Haunted by Arshavin’s Ghost, Appeals to Police

News

Billionaires in Moscow Try Building Dynasties for Post-Putin Era ﻿

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter