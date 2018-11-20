Russia-Backed Move to Curb Powers of Chemical Weapons Watchdog Fails

A Chinese-Russian attempt to undercut new powers by the global chemical weapons agency to assign blame for attacks with banned poisons in Syria, but which was opposed by the West, failed to win enough support in a vote at the organization on Tuesday.

The vote at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) took place at a time of heightened tension between Russia and the West over the systematic use of chemical weapons in the Syrian war.

The draft decision put to a vote by the OPCW's members was blocked with 82 against and 30 in favor. The other countries were either absent or abstained from voting.



Later on Tuesday, OPCW members will be asked for the first time to vote on the organization's budget, which usually passes by consensus, but is being challenged by Russia and its allies.

At a special session of the agency's 193 members on June 27, a British-led proposal to create a team to identify organizations or individuals responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria easily won a two-thirds majority of votes.