News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 02 2018 - 16:04

Russia Arrests Oligarch Worth $1.4Bln in 'Strict' Crackdown on Embezzlement, Kremlin Says

Ziyavudin Magomedov

Ziyavudin Magomedov

Anton Kardashov / Moskva News Agency

The arrest of a Russian oligarch on charges of embezzlement over the weekend is part of a “tough” crackdown on the misuse of state funds, the Kremlin said on Monday. 

Ziyavudin Magomedov, the 63rd richest person in Russia with an estimated $1.4 billion according to Forbes, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of embezzling more than $35 million in state funds. Magomedov, who was ordered to remain in pre-trial custody for two months, has denied the charges against him.

Read More
Why Russian Oligarchs Remain Loyal to Putin (Op-ed)

“No, these are not some one-off actions. You know that a very strict, purposeful policy is being implemented in terms of monitoring the use of budgetary funds,” the state-run TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters. 

Peskov dismissed as “political gossip” allegations that the arrest of Magomedov and his brother Magomed was part of a pre-cabinet reshuffle directed at weakening figures close to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the RBC business portal reported. 

The Magomedov brothers have been under police and Federal Security Services (FSB) surveillance for six months before their arrest, RBC cited an Interior Ministry investigative department source as saying, corroborating the information with an FSB source. 

According to the Bell business news site, the Magomedovs face seven counts of embezzlement dating back to 2010-2013, including airport and World Cup venue construction projects in the westernmost Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. 

“Companies tied to the Magomedov brothers won tenders for projects, then attracted budgetary funds for financing, increased the project’s costs and scattered money across fictitious contractors, overstating the cost of work,” RBC cited its Interior Ministry source as saying. 

“Most of the assets were wired to offshore jurisdictions through a chain of shell companies,” the source added.

Bribe Taking in Russia Triples in 2017, new Figures Show
News
March 06 2018
Bribe Taking in Russia Triples in 2017, new Figures Show
Navalny Accuses Russian Lawmaker Embroiled in Harrasment Scandal of Corruption
News
March 08 2018
Navalny Accuses Russian Lawmaker Embroiled in Harrasment Scandal of Corruption
Russian Associate of Late Oligarch Berezovsky Found Dead in Britain
News
March 13 2018
Russian Associate of Late Oligarch Berezovsky Found Dead in Britain

Latest news

Trump Invited Putin For Meeting at White House, Kremlin Says
News
April 02 2018
Trump Invited Putin For Meeting at White House, Kremlin Says
U.S. Drastically Reduces Visa Services in Russia After St. Petersburg Consulate’s Closure
News
April 02 2018
U.S. Drastically Reduces Visa Services in Russia After St. Petersburg Consulate’s Closure
Danish Jehova’s Witness Faces 10-Year 'Extremism' Sentence in Russia, NGO Warns
News
April 02 2018
Danish Jehova’s Witness Faces 10-Year 'Extremism' Sentence in Russia, NGO Warns

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox