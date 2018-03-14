News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 14 2018 - 11:03

Russia Arrests 60 Organizers of Islamic State Fighters Pipeline in Moscow

FSB / TASS

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has said that it arrested dozens of members of an “ethnic criminal group” in Moscow suspected of smuggling Islamic State fighters from Russia to Iraq and Syria. 

The FSB has reported foiling several terror plots across Russia over the past year, including attacks planned for New Year’s celebrations and presidential election events this month. Russia is believed to be among the top sources of foreign terrorist fighters in war-torn Iraq and Syria.

Read More
Election Day Terrorist Attack Thwarted in Russia — FSB

“[Sixty] foreign citizens were detained as a result of the special operation,” the FSB said in an online statement on its website Tuesday. 

“The connection between the organizers of the supply chain and representatives of international terrorist organizations has been confirmed,” the FSB said.

The 60 suspects detained in the Russian capital and its neighboring region are also suspected of producing counterfeit documents for Central Asian migrants in Russia.   

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Russian Fighters Killed in U.S. Airstrikes in Syria Identified
News
Feb. 13 2018
Russian Fighters Killed in U.S. Airstrikes in Syria Identified
Putin Is Struggling to Keep His Wars Separate (Op-ed)
Opinion
Feb. 14 2018
Putin Is Struggling to Keep His Wars Separate (Op-ed)
Russia Dismisses Reports of Syria Casualties as ‘Classic Disinformation’
News
Feb. 14 2018
Russia Dismisses Reports of Syria Casualties as ‘Classic Disinformation’

Latest news

With Days to Go Until Election, Putin Visits Crimea
News
March 14 2018
With Days to Go Until Election, Putin Visits Crimea
Ahead of World Cup, UK Warns Britons Traveling to Russia
News
March 14 2018
Ahead of World Cup, UK Warns Britons Traveling to Russia
Russia Vows Retaliation for U.K.'s Expulsion of Diplomats Over Poisoning Scandal
News
March 14 2018
Russia Vows Retaliation for U.K.'s Expulsion of Diplomats Over Poisoning Scandal

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox