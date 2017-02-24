Russia Appoints Temporary UN Ambassador

Moscow has appointed Russian diplomat Pyotr Ilyichev acting head of its mission to the United Nations. The post has been vacant since the death of long-serving Russian ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin on Feb. 20.

According to a foreign ministry statement cited by Kommersant on Feb. 24 announcing his temporary appointment, Ilyichev will lead the Russian mission to the UN until a new representative can be appointed. Ilyichev previously served as Churkin’s deputy.