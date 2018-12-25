Russia Appoints Economy Official to Head Statistics Agency

Russia's prime minister dismissed the head of the statistics agency on Monday and appointed an economy ministry official to the post, with the government pledging to radically overhaul the body's data gathering methods.

Economists have raised questions about the independence of the Federal Statistics Service, or Rosstat, saying its economic data has become less accurate and seemed surprisingly optimistic during the country's economic woes of the past few years.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dismissed Alexander Surinov as Rosstat's head and appointed Pavel Malkov, formerly director of the public administration department at the economy ministry, to replace him.

"The organisation needs serious reform. We need to be talking about a complete overhaul of the team, about new principles and methods of work," finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

