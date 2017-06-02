Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban
7 hours ago
The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia’s Supreme Court on May 20.
1 day ago
Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Woody Allen’s comedy at MKhT
Konstantin Bogomolov stages Woody Allen’s comic play. A well to do psychiatrist has just discovered that her best friend is having an affair with her husband. Read more
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
Tango Metropolis Dance Company: Tango Show
Chekhov Theater Festival
Lorca Tango (based on Federico Garcia Lorca’s Blood Wedding, music by Daniel Binelli), Troilo Suite (In Memory of composer Aníbal Troilo, music by Piazzolla). Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more