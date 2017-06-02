Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

Russia and the United States have been engaged in a series of confidential meetings to establish a 'safe zone' in Syria, the Al-Monitor news site has reported.

Russian and U.S. officials have met repeatedly in recent weeks, an anonymous source told the outlet. The talks reportedly included a meeting between officials in Jordan in late May.

“Last week, the Americans and Russias met in Jordan with the Jordanians to discuss these [safe] zones,” the source said. “The meeting in Jordan was one part where the United States and Russia, Israel and Jordan can work together to have [a] de-escalation zone in the south of Syria.”

