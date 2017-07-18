Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
10 minutes ago Russia and U.S. ‘Almost Solved’ Dacha Row — Official
14 hours ago Thousands March to Mark Anniversary of Last Tsar’s Murder
14 hours ago 1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions
Russia
Kremlin Sees 'Nothing Unusual' In Kadyrov's Call for Gay Purge
Russia
Thousands March to Mark Anniversary of Last Tsar’s Murder
Moscow
1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions
Russia
Russian Art Community Brings Two-Dimensional Pop-Culture Characters to Urban Life
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia and U.S. ‘Almost Solved’ Dacha Row — Official

July 18, 2017 — 08:43
— Update: 08:48

Russia and U.S. ‘Almost Solved’ Dacha Row — Official

July 18, 2017 — 08:43
— Update: 08:48

Russia and the United States have “almost solved” a row over two diplomatic compounds which were confiscated by U.S. authorities late last year.

Answering a question from reporters on whether the two sides had found a way to solve the dispute, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov responded: “Almost, almost.”

Ryabkov made the statement following a meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon in Washington.

Shannon did not comment on how close the two sides were to a resolution.

In December last year, then-President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and their families from the U.S. and closed two diplomatic recreational compounds, known as “dachas” – one outside of Washington D.C., and the other outside New York City.  

The move was taken in response to reports of Russia’s alleged hacking of institutions related to the U.S. presidential election.

Moscow stopped short of taking retaliatory measures in anticipation of warmer relations with the incoming President Donald Trump. The Kremlin has recently sharpened its rhetoric, saying it would not accept any negotiating over the return of the property.

"We consider that it must be returned without any conditions and talking," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Last week, the pro-government newspaper Izvestia cited an unidentified source in the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying the Kremlin was considering retaliating by shuttering U.S. diplomatic property and ejecting 30 American diplomats from Russia.

Putin Rejects Retaliatory Sanctions in Cheeky 'New Year' Statement
Related
World
Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister
Meanwhile…
The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake
Opinion
Tillerson’s Russia Strategy May Look Too Much Like Obama’s (Op-ed)
World
Mutually Assured Distraction
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+