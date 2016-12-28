Russia and Turkey Agree on New Ceasefire Plan in Syria

Turkey and Russia have agreed on a new comprehensive ceasefire deal in Syria, according to Turkey's Anadolu Agency news service. The plan is to be presented to the various parties of the Syrian conflict for approval.



The arrangement involves a total cessation of hostilities to take effect at midnight on Dec. 29. The ceasefire is to apply to all territories of Syria where government forces and armed opposition groups are currently fighting, although "terrorist organizations" are not covered by the agreement.

The Turkish news agency also stated that in case the ceasefire is successful, talks will begin in Astana to negotiate a political settlement for the Syrian conflict.

Last week foreign ministers from Iran, Russia and Turkey met to discuss trilateral cooperation in Syria after the cessation of hostilities in the city of Aleppo.