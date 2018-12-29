News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 29 2018 - 02:12
By Reuters

Russia and Britain to Start Returning Diplomats in January, Russian Embassy Says

Sergei Lavrov / Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow and London have reached an agreement to return some staff to their respective embassies after they expelled dozens of diplomats early this year, the Russian embassy said on Friday.

The British Foreign Office and the Russian Foreign Ministry were not immediately available for comment.

"We have reached a general agreement that we will start to restore diplomatic staff in Moscow and in London some time in January," the TASS news agency earlier quoted Russia's ambassador to London Alexander Yakovenko as saying in a television interview.

"I am not sure that this would happen to all employees but at least half the staff would be in place,"

An embassy spokesman confirmed the remarks.

Read More
Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack on Ex-Spy

Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over accusations the Kremlin was behind a nerve toxin attack in March on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

Russia, which denies any involvement in the poisoning, sent home the same number of British embassy workers in retaliation.

Russian Central Banker Retires, Tied to Suspected Agent Held by U.S.
News
Nov. 30 2018
Russian Central Banker Retires, Tied to Suspected Agent Held by U.S.
British Spymaster Cautions Russia: Don't Underestimate the West
News
Dec. 03 2018
British Spymaster Cautions Russia: Don't Underestimate the West
Putin Says His Spy Chiefs Know Nothing About Alleged Agent Butina in U.S.
News
Dec. 12 2018
Putin Says His Spy Chiefs Know Nothing About Alleged Agent Butina in U.S.


Latest news

Macron, Merkel Demand Russia Release Ukrainian Sailors
News
Dec. 28 2018
Macron, Merkel Demand Russia Release Ukrainian Sailors
Kremlin Welcomes Return of Syrian Kurdish Territories to Assad
News
Dec. 28 2018
Kremlin Welcomes Return of Syrian Kurdish Territories to Assad
Russia Outlaws Youth Protestors
News
Dec. 28 2018
Russia Outlaws Youth Protestors
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Contemplates Constitution Changes as Putin Faces Term Limits

News

Dagestan Cancels K-Pop Supergroup BTS’ ‘Gay’ Movie

News

Senator Wants ‘Browder List’ of Foreigners Who Bad-Mouth Russia

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

Opinion

The Rasps of Putin’s Political Machine (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter