News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 13 2018 - 08:04

Russian Ambassador Warns of ‘Danger of War’ with U.S. Over Syria

Vassily Nebenzia

Vassily Nebenzia

Li Muzi / Imago / TASS

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia urged the United States and its allies on Thursday to refrain from military action against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack and said the "immediate priority is to avert the danger of war."

Worries about a confrontation between Russia, Syria's big ally, and the West have been running high since Trump said on Wednesday that missiles "will be coming" in response to the attack in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7, and lambasted Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Read More
Missiles Are 'Coming to Syria,' Trump Warns Russia on Twitter

Asked if he was referring to a war between the United States and Russia, Nebenzia told reporters: "We cannot exclude any possibilities unfortunately because we saw the messages that are coming from Washington. They were very bellicose."

"They know we are there, I wish there was dialogue through the proper channels on this to avert any dangerous developments," he said. 

"The danger of escalation is higher than simply Syria because our military are there ... So the situation is very dangerous."

Meanwhile, Russia has called for the United Nations Security Council to meet on Friday to discuss Syria and has requested that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres publicly brief the 15-member body, diplomats said on Thursday.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Maryland Firm Settles U.S. Charges Over Bribes to Russian Official
News
March 14 2018
Maryland Firm Settles U.S. Charges Over Bribes to Russian Official
Tillerson Issues Last Warning to Russia Before Leaving White House
News
March 14 2018
Tillerson Issues Last Warning to Russia Before Leaving White House
Russia Arrests 60 Organizers of Islamic State Fighters Pipeline in Moscow
News
March 14 2018
Russia Arrests 60 Organizers of Islamic State Fighters Pipeline in Moscow

Latest news

Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
News
April 13 2018
Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
'Privacy Is Not for Sale' — Telegram CEO Blasts Russia’s Decision to Ban Messaging App
News
April 13 2018
'Privacy Is Not for Sale' — Telegram CEO Blasts Russia’s Decision to Ban Messaging App
Russian Senators Accuse BBC and Deutsche Welle of 'Election Interference'
News
April 13 2018
Russian Senators Accuse BBC and Deutsche Welle of 'Election Interference'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox